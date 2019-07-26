'No more ruts': Citizens say 16-mile stretch of I-95 needs repair

If you've traveled on Interstate 95 north of Argyle recently, you likely have noticed ruts in the road.

It's caused issues for many traveling through, rain or shine.

I sat down with some concerned residents to see how it's impacted their travel.

We're also hearing from the Maine Department of Transportation on what they're doing to combat the problem.

"The road conditions north of Augusta are terrible. We need to do something,” said Judy Thompson of Howland. “The money needs to be allocated to fix these roads."

Frustrated. That's how many folks who travel north of Argyle on the interstate feel. They say the ruts that have formed on the roadway are causing major problems for travelers.

I met with a group in Howland to hear their concerns.

"We're seeing folks go off the road,” explained Matthew Stormann of Lincoln. “You know we're trying to communicate that this is a problem to the right folks and we're just not hearing concrete plans to address the road problems."

Many citizens say the road conditions are dangerous in all types of weather. Many have even had to get off the exit because they feel it's unsafe.

"It still is dangerous even for an experienced driver but, I do worry more about the young driver, the inexperienced driver, and the unsuspecting driver who is not aware that it's even a condition that they have to be prepared for,” said Sarah Sutherland of Lincoln.

We spoke with officials with the Maine Department of Transportation Friday.

They say that 16-mile stretch of highway starting at mile marker 201 was up for bid in 2020. However, once they realized the conditions were worsening, they decided immediate action was needed.

"We're going to use pavement to fill in the ruts and kind of pave over the travel lane for 16 miles to fix this, and then it is still due for a more intense treatment next year, both travel lanes next year,” explained Paul Merrill, Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Transportation.

The department plans to put the project up for bid in January, with work to hopefully come in the spring.

They say they're thankful to everyone who reached out on the matter, and they want to assure everyone that their voices are being heard.

"The emails get read and the messages get listened to and they go to the appropriate people who make the decisions about safety, the cost, the structure, the condition, and when we feel it warrants action like in this case; we take action,” said Merrill.

Paving to fill in the ruts is scheduled to happen next week, weather permitting.

Traffic will be down to one lane, so drivers are urged to use caution and slow down.

