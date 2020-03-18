No gym, no problem. Advice on at home workouts

Wednesday the governor put out new orders to protect people as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Besides ordering all restaurants and bars to close to indoor service, she also urged non-essential public-facing businesses to shut down for two weeks.

That means places like malls, movie theaters and gyms.

Even if your local gym is closed, it doesn't mean you can't still find a way to work out and stay healthy.

One of the things people have been trying to do is still get a workout in, without visiting the gym.

TV5 spoke with Ethan McHatten an ACE certified Personal Trainer Wednesday morning.

He said that everyone is different based on age and fitness level.

He recommends that everyone workout for at least 30 minutes a day.

Even if that 30 minutes is just going for a walk.

But there are a lot of things you can do.

"The good thing is that you can do body weight training realistically anywhere," said McHatten. "Right now you want to boost your immune system and working out is going to do that. You can do things like body weight circuit training, Tabata training - even just some stretching is great."

Remember if you do go for a walk outside.. practice social distancing.

McHatten said that if people had specific questions about what they should or could do for an at home work out - to email him.

ethanmchatten@gmail.com