Testing reveals no additional COVID-19 cases at the Augusta Fire Department

According to Fire Chief Roger Audette, there are no additional cases of COVID-19 at the Augusta Fire Department. Universal testing was put in place after the department was notified last week that one of its firefighters had tested positive.

That person also works as a paramedic in the city. Three patients they had limited contact with have already been notified.

From May 7th through May 11th all 50 Augusta Fire employees were tested for coronavirus. All came back negative. Six employees remain under quarantine but are expected to return to work.

Among other prevention measures, the North Augusta Fire Department was cleaned and sanitized. The department has been working closely with the Maine EMS and CDC during the process.

Chief Audette says the department's ability to respond to emergencies hasn't been impacted. People should still call 911 if they need help.