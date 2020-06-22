Nicky's Crusin Diner closing at end of June

A popular Bangor diner announcing it is closing at the end of this month.

Nicky's Crusin Diner posted on Facebook that they made the difficult decision to close after 32 plus years of business.

Tuesday, June 30th will be the final day for the Union Street eatery.

Nicky's co-owner Howard Day spoke with WABI when the diner re-opened earlier this month under Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. At that time, he and his wife, Karen were concerned about what lies ahead,

"The math is difficult and it's complicated but it's also simplistic in that when I detect that there's no profit then I am closing the doors," Howard told WABI. "It will just be that quick."