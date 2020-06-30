Nicky's Cruisin' Diner closes doors for good

A landmark restaurant in the Bangor community has closed its doors for good.

Nicky's Cruisin' Diner said one final goodbye on Tuesday to all of its customers and staff after more than 30 years in business.

The owners said the pandemic just didn't make it profitable anymore.

Locals packing the inside of the restaurant to get their favorite items on the menu.

Other's enjoying all the back-to-the-past memorabilia.

One couple we spoke to was celebrating their anniversary and others shared with us fond memories this legacy leaves behind.

Bruce and Debra Swan, customers, said. "We came down to celebrate their history as well as our own history if you will. There were so many people. We took takeout. We just thought we'd tailgate for a bit as the old-timers did."

"Since we were kids. We'd come down with my dad, parents, and him usually after church. Everybody talked and even if you didn't know them you got to know them by the end of the night," Jorge Malone, customer, said.

"You have amazing onion rings. I have never had old fashioned onion rings any better than Nicky's," Stanley Prophete, customer, said.

Nicky's was also a meetup spot for car enthusiasts and their hot rods.

The owners thanked everyone for memories they will never forget.