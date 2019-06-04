Nickerson Family Fundraiser Saturday

There's an event this weekend to help the family of a Glenburn teen who recently lost his battle with cancer.

The fundraiser in honor of Brady Nickerson is Saturday at City Side Restaurant in Brewer from 5 to 10pm.

It's a spaghetti dinner and silent auction.

After dinner, there will be a DJ for some entertainment and dancing.

The suggested donation is 10 dollars.

The money will go to Brady's family to help pay medical bills and final expenses.

If you have questions or would like to donate to the auction, contact Cindy Marsters at 745-1962.