Nickelodeon theme park opening this week

A Nickelodeon theme park is opening in New Jersey on Friday.

Nickelodeon Universe, at 8.5 acres, will be the largest indoor theme park in North America.

It's located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford and features more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions.

Among the coasters – The Shellraiser features a 122-foot drop.

Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob and Dora the Explorer. And there will be plenty of entertainment on the Slime Stage.

A general ticket costs $39.99, but an all-access ticket will run you $49.99.

Children younger than 2 get in for free.

