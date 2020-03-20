NextStep domestic violence project hotline available 24/7



Staff and volunteers at Next Step are working around the clock to help those affected by domestic violence.

The shelter is closed amid concerns about the coronavirus but the helpline is available any time of day or not.

"We recognize that many people are facing increased isolation, economic challenges and increased danger if they are co-habitating with an abuser who is home from work due to business closures," says Dorathy Martel, Executive Director at NextStep. "Speaking to a NextStep advocate when it is safe to do so can help reduce isolation, and we can help with safety plans that take the current situation into account."

Next Step Domestic Violence Project offers services to residents of Hancock and Washington county.

To reach a live person, dial the toll free number 1-800-315-5579.

