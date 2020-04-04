Next Generation Dance hosting lessons online

Schools may be closed, but even dance students are still learning using technology to stay connected and learning.

Next Generation Dance is doing its best to stay on schedule despite closing its Brewer studio.

Students of all ages are staying in touch with a curriculum based on both Zoom meetings and specially recorded videos from their teachers, enabling them to still learn their routines and keep practicing in their own homes.

Next Generation Dance says are happy that the students are still able to come together.

"And so it's been really great to see how they're changing their spaces to work for dance. And then also they love it, they miss it, it's something a little bit different, and we're able to talk to them and so it's really great."

The school hopes to perform their end of May recital, but are obviously waiting on further news before officially moving forward.