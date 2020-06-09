News conference Thursday to address possible prosecution of former police officer

The district attorney that serves Lincoln County will hold a press conference to discuss her plans to prosecute a former police officer who shot and killed a teenager 13 years ago in Waldoboro.

Natasha Irving plans to address media on Thursday afternoon in Augusta.

18-year old Gregori Jackson was shot five times during a 2007 traffic stop.

Authorities said Jackson attacked Officer Zachery Curtis, who was a reserve police officer, then ran off into the woods.

Curtis chased him and the two struggled, with Curtis shooting Jackson.

The Attorney General's Office concluded Curtis believes the teen was threatening him with deadly force.

But Irving says that forensic evidence and statements from the incident don't sync up.

Attorney General Aaron Frey says the DA doesn't have the authority to prosecute the case.