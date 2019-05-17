Newport woman arrested after allegedly stealing funds from Hancock County nonprofit

A Newport woman is accused of stealing $100,000 from the Hancock County Planning Commission.

55-year-old Sheri Walsh served as the former interim director of the nonprofit.

According to authorities, ledgers and bank statements revealed the missing funds.

They say the money was taken between September of 2017 through April of this year.

Walsh is charged with theft by unauthorized taking.

Since some of the missing money was given to the group from the federal government, the Office of Inspector General is involved in the investigation.

