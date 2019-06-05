Newport resident discuss concerns over recent concert

The promoters of a music festival in Newport last weekend left town without paying a lot of bills, that according to the town manager.

Jim Ricker says the town is owed about $5,200 for police and fire services.

He says the promoter of Branch Fest told him they couldn't pay because they didn't sell enough tickets, and they owed about 60,000 dollars to creditors.

Ricker says a local business also called the town to report they were owed money for services provided to the event.

Ricker says the town will still try to get the money from the organizers.

After that outdoor concert last week, Ricker says there were no issues but, there were some noise complaints.

Residents who live close to or nearby the venue headed to the Newport Town Meeting Wednesday to voice their opinions and concerns.

Most of them talked about noise level but, the duration of how long the music lasted was also discussed.

In a unanimous vote, town officials passed a 6-month moratorium.

"That section of Newport is not a place to have this venue. They have zero regards for the people there."

"If it needs to be not midnight which, I think that's excessive. It should be early than that, midnight is too late, but we don't just stop all this economic development that could be coming in."

Town Manager, Jim Ricker, said, "This moratorium that was passed tonight does not stop music in Newport. And I believe everyone even the folks in attendance tonight wants to embrace the arts. We just need to figure out a way to do that is tolerable for everyone.”

The next meeting is on June 15th, the topic will be discussed there.

The town says they'll look at updating the mass gathering ordinance to make sure things go smoother for any future events.