Newport man arrested for wife's murder to be arraigned on Tuesday

A Newport man charged with killing his wife in January is due to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

40-year-old Frederick Allen is being held without bail after being arrested for the murder of his wife.

37-year-old Anielka Allen was found dead in their home in Newport in early January.

State Police say this was a domestic violence homicide.

According to court documents, a month before Allen allegedly killed his wife, she filed for divorce but then dismissed the request a week later.

The couple had been married for almost 20 years and had three children.