Newport man accused of killing wife formally charged with murder

A man from Newport accused of killing his wife is now formally charged with the crime.

40-year-old Frederick Allen, Jr., was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for murder.

He was arrested last month after the body of 37-year-old Anielka Allen was found in their home on North Street.

State police say this was a domestic violence homicide.

According to court documents, a month before Allen was accused of killing his wife, she filed for divorce but then dismissed the request a week later.

The couple had been married for almost 20 years and have three kids.

Allen remains in jail without bail.

