Newport florist offering virtual kids flower class

A local flower shop has found a unique way to teach kids in the community how to do flower arrangements.

Blooming Barn Florist in Newport is now offering virtual flower arrangements to kids and members of the community.

Local folks can donate any amount of money they can to help provide each kid with their own kit to create a bouquet.

The kids can then watch live online as owner Kim Lovely teaches how to put the flower arrangement together, step by step.

The class is free along with the delivery of each kit to the steps of their home.

Kim Lovely, Owner of Blooming Barn Florist & Gifts says, “Unfortunately not everyone has a safe home environment and some kids look forward to going to school. So, it's important as a community if we can do things for kids we need to do that, and if we aren't sure how we are going to pay our bills, we need to take care of our kids and our community and give back."

To learn more and how to sign up you can go to Blooming Barn Florist and Gifts on Facebook.

