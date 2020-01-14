Newport community comes together for candlelight vigil after recent domestic violence homicide

It's been almost a week since Maine State Police charged a Newport man with the death of his wife inside their Newport home.

Police say 37-year-old Anielka Allen was a victim of domestic violence homicide. 40-year-old Frederick Allen is being held without bail in connection with her murder.

More than a dozen people attended a candlelight vigil in Newport on Tuesday night to honor victims of domestic violence and to show support for survivors.

Pittsfield resident, Nicole Clark, says she worked with Anielka.

She says the mother of three was a nice person who would do anything for anyone.

That's why she was shocked when she heard the news.

Nicole Clark, said, “None of this should happen to anybody. I think a lot of people would agree with me just why because there’s just ya know why would a person do this to somebody?"

Amanda Cost, Partners for Peace, said, “It’s really important that we do events like this after there’s been a domestic violence homicide in the community because we want to give the community anyone who’s been impacted by it the space to be able to come and mourn and grieve and to show other survivors that the community can come together and be supportive of them.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, you can call their 24-hour hotline at 1-800-863-9909.

You can also visit, https://www.partnersforpeaceme.org/