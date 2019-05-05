Newport comes together to spruce up town with spring cleaning day

Spring time often means cleaning time. This year the town of Newport is getting in on the idea.

The Newport Team Up and Clean Up day is set for Saturday, May 11th.

It's been a long winter and this is a chance to get outside and spruce up the town. The event is organized by the Newport Economic Development Corporation and will be held rain or shine.

At 8 a.m. meet at the Riverwalk Center on Water Street for coffee and clean-up assignments. If you are able, bring your own shovel, rake, etc. At noon, participants meet back at the Newport Public Safety Building on Water Street for a free BBQ and live music.

RSVP on the Facebook event page Newport Town Clean-Up Day! or Newport Economic Development Committee. You can also e-mail rp.tandwgarage@gmail.com