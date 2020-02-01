Newport business to hold fundraiser to benefit Allens family

A local business in Newport will be holding a fundraiser for a family in need.

Just a few weeks since 40-year-old Frederick Allen was arrested for the murder of his wife, Anielka (A-NEIL-KA) Allen.

Which left their three children without their parents.

Her Closet Consignment Boutique will be holding a fundraiser to help the Allens kids.

On February 8 and 9, the boutique will donate 25 percent of sales from the main room to the family.

Sales from furniture and other donated items in the backroom will all benefit the family.

The boutique has a large variety of items to offer and hopes to help these brave kids.

“I’ve been best friends with Anna, the oldest daughter, since 5th grade,” says Mekayla Adams, an organizer and family friend. “It’s been about 9 years and we’ve been super close, and I was close to the family. I know she won’t reach out for help because of how independent she is.”

If you can’t make it to the boutique you can still support the family on Go Fund Me, and be sure to check out the Fundraiser to Benefit the Allens Facebook page.

