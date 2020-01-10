Newport man held without bail for the alleged murder of his wife

"Mr. Allen, I have before me a complaint of knowing or intentional murder. Do you understand the charge against you, sir?

Yes."

40-year-old Frederick Allen is being held without bail after being arrested for the murder of his wife.

37-year-old Anielka Allen was found dead in their home in Newport on North Street Thursday morning.

State Police say this was a domestic violence homicide.

Jeffrey Toothaker says, "I'm unaware of any reported police involvement. I'm told from others that there was an interesting dynamic between the two."

Many members of the family were in the courtroom.

He adds, "They're trying to figure this out but not angry like some I have dealt with in the past. Upset but understanding. They are nice people."

Police were back at a home in Newport Friday morning.

According to court documents, a month before Allen allegedly killed his wife, she filed for divorce but then dismissed the request a week later.

The couple had been married for almost 20 years and had three children.

The documents say before the dismissal, Anielka requested an expedited hearing due to Frederick taking the kids while she was at work and not knowing where they were.

Partners for Peace reminds folks they are a safe place to go in a domestic violence situation. They say, "people can come to us. If somebody isn't able to come to us, we can meet with people at the hospital, at coffee shops, at clinical appointments."

Allen is due back in court in February.