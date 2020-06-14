Newport Farmers Market finds new home with help from community

The Newport Farmers Market was in limbo for this summer just a few weeks ago, after their usual location was not an option this year.

Fortunately their community rallied behind them and they are back open each Sunday.

After years of setting up at Tractor Supply Co, this year they had to find a new location amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We were graciously allowed to set up here at Her Closet Consignment Boutique. Jess Adams who owns Her Closet, really stepped up to help the community when she saw that we needed a place to go to keep our market alive," said Samantha Hutchins, the Newport Farmer's Market Manager.

"This is such a small community, we all have to stick together to make it work. So we were like we have a huge lawn why don't you come here? It's local, it's right in the middle of town so it's a great place for them to be able to come," said Mekayla Adams, Daughter of Jess Adams.

The market provides organically grown food, remedies, and other locally made items.

And it is a huge outlet for small businesses to get their products to Maine people.

"It's very important, especially for our customers. We have a lot of repeat customers that come back to see us here so it's really important for our business," said Clairissa Smith and Bill Bemis from Bemis Family Farm.

The market will be open from 10-3 every Sunday through October.

They accept both cash and credit cards.