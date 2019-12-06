Newport Cultural Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony

The Newport Cultural Center held its annual tree lighting ceremony.

People braved the cold and watched as the lights came on six decorated trees.

All different kinds of holiday-themed ornaments like gingerbread men, reindeers, snowflakes, and even candy canes hang from them.

But what's really special is who decorated them.

Tonya Parker, Newport Cultural Center’s President of Board of Directors, said, "Busloads of Pre-K through 4 students from the Sebasticook Elementary School come on down. They all made an ornament did a craft and spent some time here touring the cultural center. It's a great way for us to connect with schools and children."

There was hot cocoa, cookies, and Christmas music too.

We can't forget about Santa and Mrs. Claus.

They came all the way from the North Pole.

The Newport Cultural Center has more winter events coming up.

