Newly renovated Bangor Humane Society to open for visitors on Monday

The Bangor Humane Society has completed a significant renovation and on Monday, they'll again open their doors to the public.

The shelter has been operating on an appointment only basis since March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Their hours will now be Monday through Friday from noon until 6 and then Saturdays from 10 until 6.

They'll keep the number of people in the building in line with social distancing guidelines.

But they welcome anyone who may be looking to adopt a new furry friend.

"We found that the animals were far outpacing the number of appointments we could do in a day, so we're going to be opening up to the public on July 6th, and we're gonna limit it to ten guests at a time, and allow people to come in and meet our animals and adopt them, because as much as we love them we would like them to be in homes," said Suzan Prendergast, the Humane Society's Executive Director.

Shelter staff say that all visitors will be required to wear masks, with no exceptions, and other safety measures have been put in place as well.

If you want to see the animals in search of forever families, visit the Humane Society's website or their facebook page