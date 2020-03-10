Newly proposed bill would increase the access to your prescription drug info

A new bill would streamline Mainers' prescription drug infromation.

Healthcare providers you may interract with would have access to that information.

"To be clear, I would like to stress that this bill does not involve the state of Maine collecting personal medical records, and I would not sponsor such a bill. How does a person's provider have a complete list of medications, doses, and formulations accessible in case of emergency or adding a new medication on top of old ones," said State Representative Patty Hymanson.

Other support for the bill is for preventing prescription drugs, including opiates, from falling into the hands of others.

"A very good friend of ours who was visiting his family on school break and had a headache went into the medicine cabinet to get some ibuprofen and found his deceased grandmother's morphine. Grandmother had been at home hospice and deceased for three years and he took the morphine and died of a drug overdose," said State Representative Lori Gramlich.

An important note of the proposed bill is that you can opt out of having your information shared, but that hasn't stopped some people's concerns.

"When we start dealing with the amount of individuals who now have access to this information, it only takes one unethical person to stream that material," said Guy Scarpino from Yarmouth.

The bill will continue to be amended before a final version is brought back in the coming weeks.