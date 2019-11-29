Newburgh Christmas tree farm open for the season

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time to start thinking about Christmas, and getting the perfect Christmas tree.

Families were at Piper Mountain Christmas Tree farm Friday doing just that.

This family-owned farm offers fresh-cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, and more.

We asked owner, Mac McCullen what makes getting a real Christmas tree so special.

"I look at the Christmas tree as kind of like a promise. When everything else is brown or gray, and not looking very nice, you look out there and the only color you see on the landscape is a green evergreen, or a balsam fir, in other case; I think it's a promise that spring is coming. So, hang in there. That's why I like Christmas trees so much,” said McCullen.

There are over 27,000 Christmas trees to choose from this year.

They are open seven days a week from now until Christmas Eve.

For more information visit their website: https://www.pipermtn.com/.

