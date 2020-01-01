New year new you? Gym memberships go up

A new year and a new decade has many people hitting the gym to improve themselves.

Gold's Gym in Bangor is busy this time of year.

Owner Melissa Smith says it's a great time to start exercising.

Those who sign up for a one year commitment this month only pay a dollar for January.

"New year is always great at the gym. A lot of new faces, and the energy is higher and everybody has set their goals, and they're in it, and it's just a fun place to be."

She says for most people, going to the gym becomes a habit after the first three months.