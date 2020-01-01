New year, new laws: Maine's minimum wage increases, rules go into effect for 2020

PORTLAND, Maine —

New laws take in effect in Maine with a new year and the new decade.

Maine's minimum wage will rise from $11 to $12 starting in 2020.

The $1 wage increase applied to most hourly workers, officials with the Maine Department of Labor said Wednesday.

After 2020, the wage will increase according to a formula tied to the cost of living. Lawmakers approved the changes in 2016.

In addition to the minimum wage increase, the minimum salary for overtime exemption will rise from $33,000 to $36,000. That means if a person makes more than $692 a week, they are exempt from the overtime pay requirement.

The federal labor overtime rules also go into effect on Jan. 1, but Maine's threshold is higher.

“The Maine Department of Labor estimates that approximately 1,600 Maine workers will be newly eligible for overtime pay protection due to the changes as of Jan. 1," Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a statement. “The Department’s responsibility is to enforce these laws and ensure that employers and workers are aware of coming changes so that they can be ready to meet the laws’ requirements.

For more information, visit maine.gov/labor/bls/index.shtml.

Also taking effect Wednesday, reforms to Maine's workers compensation law a new training for licensed mental health physicians.

And in April, Maine's plastic bag ban will go into effect.