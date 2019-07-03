New weekend hours at Hollywood Casino in Bangor

Hollywood Casino is extending its hours.

The Bangor business will now be open 24-hours a day on the weekends.

When the doors open on Friday morning, the casino won't close again until Monday morning at 3 a.m.

"I've had dozens of guests approach me, asking if we could stay open, talking about how they hate when they're on a winning streak that they have to call it quits and go to bed. Again, it just made sense to us to respond to their feedback and give them what they wanted"

The change takes effect this weekend.