New vegan and gluten free options will soon be available at the Cross Center

The Cross Insurance Center will soon be providing healthier choices at their concession stands.

There will be vegan and gluten free options including apple slices, veggie straws, and yogurt smoothies.

The new menu options will be available during the High School Basketball tournament starting on February 14th.

"The tournament has a lot of children that come in, a lot of families that come in. They're generally eating M&M's. We still want them to eat the M&M's, but we want to be able to offer them an apple slice, a fruit cup, if somebody is health conscious and calorie counting" said Mark Strang, Director of Food and Beverage.

"I think it's going to let them know that we're thinking about them, we're thinking about healthier options and just better choices for their living” said Jalysa Parks, Concessions/Bar Manager.

All the regular food options are still available.