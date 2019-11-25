New upgrades coming to Bangor International Airport

There will be some new upgrades at Bangor International Airport.

Bangor City Councilors approved an order to allow the airport to purchase new parking control equipment.

Some of the upgrades, you'll see include new gates, ticket dispensers, a self- serve payment kiosk, and more.

All the changes will cost around $178,000.

Airport Director, Tony Caruso, says travelers won't see too much of a difference, just a more efficient system.

Caruso said, "We are just trying to stay up to date as we can with new equipment and new technology, and give the customers what they deserve."

Caruso added installation is weather dependent, but they hope the job is done as soon as possible.