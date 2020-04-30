Despite drop in new claims, Maine's unemployment remains historically high

Despite a drop in new claims for the third-straight week, Maine's overall unemployment level remains historically high. About 7,400 Mainers made initial jobless filings last week.

Continuing claims totaled nearly 73,000. That's more than twice the peak from early 2009 during the recession.

The Maine Department of Labor paid out $59.7 million in unemployment benefits for the week ending April 25. This includes payments of the additional $600 weekly created by the CARES Act.

Starting Friday, May 1st, many workers who did not previously qualify for unemployment will be able to do so through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program. This includes self-employed workers, independent contractors, and those with limited work history.

The Maine Department of Labor expects that to result in a surge of initial claims. We'll find out those numbers next week.

Anyone who still needs to file is asked to do so online.

If you do need to reach someone by phone, there's certain call times set up depending on the first letter of your last name. A-H is asked to call on Monday, I-Q on Tuesday, and R-Z on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are left unassigned for those who miss their alphabetical day or need to call at that time.