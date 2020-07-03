New trade agreement among U.S., Mexico, and Canada now in effect

A trade agreement among the U.S., Mexico, and Canada signed by President Trump in 2018 is now in effect.

It replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, signed by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Lara Trump is a senior advisor to Trump's re-election campaign as well as his daughter-in-law. She says the new treaty will boost Maine's economy.

"Maine alone exports a billion-and-half-dollars every year to Canada and Mexico, so this is going to impact people in Maine almost immediately. We're going to see manufacturing jobs coming back to this country," said Lara Trump.

The group "Public Citizen" estimates that Maine lost 30-thousand manufacturing jobs after "NAFTA” and the 1995 "World Trade Organization" agreement went into effect.

