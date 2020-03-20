New testing for COVID-19 now in place at Northern Light Health

New testing guidelines for COVID-19 are in place for Northern Light Health in Bangor.

Because of the lack of laboratory materials nationwide, only people with severe symptoms that need to be hospitalized, first responders and healthcare workers will be tested for COVID-19.

If you are experiencing mild symptoms you are asked to isolate yourself at home.

In order to get tested, you must have a referral from your healthcare provider.

So far, 178 people have been tested at the drive-up site set up at Bass Park in Bangor.

Hospital officials are also asking people to call ahead before arriving at any health facility.

Dr. James Jarvis says, "We have already seen more positive cases in the last few days then we have seen before and I expect that to continue and I expect we will see more cases who require hospitalization and that is where we are trying to bend that curve or flatten that curve to make it so we slow that process down. We can handle patients a little bit of a time within our healthcare institutions across the state but when we start having large volumes we don't have that capacity as many other states do. We only have so many hospitals in our state."

If you have mild symptoms you can call 844-489-1822 and ask any questions you may have with a healthcare professional.