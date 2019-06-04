New technology helps retired firefighter injured in explosion

On December 3rd, 1985, Belfast firefighter Dwight Marshall was responding to a late night fire at an auto salvage shop.

"I went around the back of the truck to get my gloves, and when I did, all I heard was a big explosion."

A propane tank had failed, and the metal canister flew like a missile, colliding with the truck and his leg.

"I would say 98% completely taken off. I was twenty one days in the hospital and ten months out of work. I went back to the fire department in September."

Those ten months were hard for Dwight, who had to learn to walk again with a prosthetic leg.

"I've always been a very active fella, and slowing down for me is not my thing."

Dwight retired in 2006 after 32 years of service to the department.

"Dwight is a fighter. He's a very passionate guy. I'm very happy to know him and work with him."

John Voll is the manager of the Waterville Hanger Clinic and a certified prosthetist. He's had Dwight as a patient for several years.

"Just recently he started having issues with falls."

"Standing outside and the knee would give out from underneath me."

In November John helped Dwight get a new prosthetic with more advanced technology.

"They have a gyroscope and an accelerometer, so they're constantly measuring speed and angulation of the prosthetic."

"I don't have to worry about taking a step. It takes a step for me."

"It's really helped Dwight get back to doing the things he wants to do and has provided him with a lot of safety and stability."

Dwight says he can mow the lawn, attend masonic events, and has plans for several household projects this summer.

"My wife and I will be planting a garden."

He credits support from family, friends, and strangers over the years and has advice for anyone facing a challenge.

"Push yourself as far as you can, and don't give up because if you give up, you're licked. You may be having two legs, two arms, two hands today, but this is what could happen in a split second. I don't want to scare them. I just want to give them a chance to realize that life is unpredictable."

