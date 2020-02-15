New study looks at impact of snowmobiling in Maine

The northern region of the Maine Snowmobile Association met in East Millinocket Saturday.

The University of Maine conducted a study for the MSA to see how important snowmobiling is to the state.

Matt Stedman, M-S-A North Region Vice President, says this is the first such study in more than twenty years: "We're really looking forward to what the impact is on the state of Maine for the rural economy. The last study was done 22 years ago in the winter of 1997 to 1998 and that was a 261 million dollar impact for the state of Maine. We're expecting a much larger number this time, we're really looking forward to see what that number is and how the snowmobiling economy here in the state of Maine drives dollars to these rural communities."

Stedman adds that the results of this study could show that more than 500 million sledding-related dollars now flow into the state each season.