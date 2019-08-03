New student orientation at Husson University

Husson University held its new student orientation on Saturday.

The orientation focused on helping students understand life as a college student.

As well as knowing what resources were available to them.

Students had the chance to ask questions to both faculty, and fellow students.

"The weather is perfect, so the students are here, they're very excited and we have a lot of our current students who are tour guides and will be their guide throughout the whole day, so they really get to connect with current students and ask them, "What is it like to be college student at Husson University?" says John Champoli. VP of Enrollment Management, Husson University.

For incoming students who were unable to attend the orientation, you can visit Husson.edu for helpful information.

