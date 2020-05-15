New state economic recovery committee meets for first time

Maine's Economic Recovery Committee met for the first time Friday morning.

The non-partisan panel will develop recommendations to mitigate the economic damage from COVID-19.

Governor Mills kicked off the Zoom call by thanking all 37 members of the Committee for their participation.

She asked them to develop short-term and long term strategies for coping with the economic fallout.

The governor said that Maine's older population and reliance on sectors such as tourism and agriculture make our state uniquely vulnerable.

She said she wants the committee to consider all aspects of the economy, from summer camps to major hotels.

The committee's strategy breaks down into two parts.

First - stabilize and support the economy amid the ongoing pandemic.

Second - sustain and grow into the future.

The Committee plans to report its initial findings by July 15th, with a final report submitted by December 1st.