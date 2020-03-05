New skate park being built in Bangor

Coming soon to Bangor kids will be able to enjoy a brand new skate park.

The Bangor City Council's finance committee approved a plan to spend $125,000 on building a brand new skate park.

It will be located in Hayford Park on 13th Street.

The new park will replace the old one which has been located in a concrete lot off Union Street.

The city hopes to have it open by the fall.

Tracy Willette says, "It's going to be a poured in place concrete skate park so it will be permanent. The pieces in the past have been wooden and we have moved around a couple of times. So this new skate park will be a plausible design, it will be concrete and something that we have been looking forward to finally building here in Hayford Park for a long time."

The new equipment will include several grind rails, a quarter pipe, and many ramps.