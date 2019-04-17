New signs on I-95 and I-295 to provide estimated travel times for drivers

Travelers will notice some new signs in southern Maine.

Signs are being placed along I-95 and I-295 to alert drivers of estimated travel times.

Officials say the times are based on data collected anonymously from various mobile devices along those roadways.

It's part of a national trend to improve safety and to make drivers aware of delays.

According to DOT, there will be 10 signs that will display various destinations with the number of miles and the number of minutes it will take motorists to get there.

officials say they'll be running tests before the signs are fully operational.

