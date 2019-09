Finding out the conditions at trails, waterways and beaches around the state has become much easier.

Now, you can find out by text.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has a new service that will provoide text alerts.

They will send out notifications for whatever state park you'd like to sign up for.

Just text 468311 with the keyword of the park you're interested in.

They'll do the rest.

You can find a complete list on their Facebook page.