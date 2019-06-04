New senior center in Oakland celebrates opening

A new senior center has opened in Oakland.

Snow Pond Senior Center is next door to the offices of Regional School Unit 18.

They held a ribbon cutting ceremony today celebrating the space which features a small library, craft room, kitchen, meeting room, and more.

The center will hold events for senior education, physical activity, the arts, and social opportunities.

The town and school department have provided support.

Sherry Gilbert and Charles Pare are on the board of directors for the center, they say they hope the center helps builds a sense of community among seniors in the Belgrade Lakes region.

"We're celebrating everything and everybody and we also want no senior...

To be left alone, to be sitting alone. We don't want a senior to be coming in here and sitting in a corner. We want to have them join in."

The center is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10AM to 2PM.

For information on events at the center you can visit their Facebook page "Snow Pond Seniors"