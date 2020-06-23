New rules require Maine police departments to ban chokeholds

The Maine Criminal Justice Academy is tightening its policies on the use of force and bias-based profiling.

The Board of Trustees at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy approved the changes in a vote on Friday.

There is now a requirement for law enforcement agencies to report any complaint of bias-based profiling to the Maine Attorney General's office.

Also, any department's use-of-force policy now has to include language that bans chokeholds, which are considered the use of deadly force.

Officers are now also required to intervene and report any instances of excessive force by another officer, and clarifies that officers must monitor anyone in their custody for injuries and health issues.

The new rules were made public on Tuesday in the wake of recent protests against police brutality in Maine and across the country.