New rate structure for those who ride on ferries

There are new rates for those who travel by ferry in Maine.

The new pricing structure went into effect today.

When the Department of Transportation made changes earlier this year, many island residents voiced their concerns.

Those rates replaced a flat rate fee structure that was put in place last spring.

But then ridership of at least one of the ferries declined due to that flat fee.

Now officials believe the rates that start today are a balance

This document details the new fees: https://www.maine.gov/mdot/ferry/assets/docs/2019/tariffs/Tariff-9-Quick-Reference.pdf