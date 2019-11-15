New program in Old Town helping pedestrians stay safe out on the roads

A new program in Old Town is helping residents become more visible when out walking or exercising.

"It's obviously very dark by the time we either get ready to go to work or come home from work now so, we're hoping that this will keep people safe as they get their exercise,” explained Travis Roy, Assistant City Manager of Old Town.

Old Town is rolling out a new program designed to keep pedestrians safe along the roadways.

"Any town can benefit from this or pedestrians in any town so, hopefully we can get people talking about this,” said Roy.

They're calling it "Walk Safe-Old Town."

The goal is to give out reflective safety vests to those who need them.

Like Cheryl Leonard. She walks her dog along the Bennoch Road in Old Town every day.

She carries a flashlight so cars can see her driving by but, city officials and officers at the Old Town Police Department who patrol the streets say it's not enough.

"It takes two minutes to throw one on. It takes no time at all and it's going to save you a lot of heartache down the road if something should happen involving a car crash or a pedestrian getting hit by a car,” said Officer Joseph Decoteau of the Old Town Police Department.

Cheryl says she does get nervous at times when walking along early in the mornings.

Do you think drivers can actually see you?

"Probably not or until they're right on top of me, I would guess,” said Leonard. “That's why I try to be the one to make sure I am out of their way."

For those who may not have a vest, you can go down to City Hall and pick one up.

Cheryl hopes people take advantage of what the city is offering.

“I think most people, if they're being reasonable, are going to think it's a great idea and get ahold of the town to see if the can get one also,” said Leonard.

For more information call City Hall at 827-3965.