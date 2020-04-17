New portal available on WABI website: "Buy Maine First. Open for Business!"

We're proud to announce that WABI now has a resource for local businesses to help them promote their products and services.

It's an online portal that costs nothing for businesses to participate.

The effort is part of a nationwide initiative organized by our parent company, Gray Media.

It's called GrayTVLocal.com.

Access to the portal can be found on our homepage at wabi.tv.

Click the logo that reads "Buy Maine First. Open for Business!"

More than 60 businesses have already signed up.

If you'd like your business included so your customers are aware of new procedures you have in place during this time of a pandemic, the process is quick and simple.

If you need to make changes as conditions warrant, you can make those edits.

We're all in this together.

The WABI team is pleased to be able to help get the word out for your business.