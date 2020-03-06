New poll shows Gideon with slight lead over Collins in potential November matchup

A new poll shows Democrat Sara Gideon with a slight lead over Republican Sen. Susan Collins in a potential November matchup.

The survey of 872 Maine covers conducted by Public Policy Polling found Gideon at 47% compared to Collins at 43%

Collins has a 59% approval rating among Mainers who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016. She has a 9% approval rating among Mainers who voted for Hillary Clinton.

A Collins spokesman said about the poll, "Our campaign remains focused on highlighting Senator Collins' long record of solving problems for Mainers, as highlighted in the new ad we released today featuring her accomplishments to help people living with diabetes to lower the cost of insulin."

Gideon must win the Democratic primary in June to face Collins in November.