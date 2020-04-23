New policy will require those riding Community Connector to wear face coverings

Beginning Monday, those who use the Community Connector bus system in the Bangor area will be required to wear face coverings.

People will start to see signs on and near the buses today and tomorrow about the new policy that officials hope will help to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Only those who need rides for essential reasons are permitted on the bus.

While they can ride for free, only ten people are allowed on a bus at a time.

Officials say fewer people have been using the public transportation system due to coronavirus concerns.

The number of riders is about 2/3 less than what it typically would be this time of year.

