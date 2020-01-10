New podcast designed to help Mainers plan for retirement

A new podcast is helping Mainers plan for a successful retirement.

Folks at Guidance Point Retirement Services in Bangor have already released 10 episodes of 'The Retirement Success in Maine' podcast.

They discuss topics from saving money to different activities you can pursue to how you can remain living independently.

The hosts want you to know you don't need to be nearing retirement to listen in.

"We want to inspire people to live a better life. Right, and you don't really have to be in retirement as this could be for everybody. But you should be planning at 30, at 40, at 50 for what your retirement is going to be. Because every dollar you save towards retirement, we want it to be a dollar that lives your best life," said Ben Smith, one of the podcast's hosts.

You can find the podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and at blogs.guidancepointllc.com.