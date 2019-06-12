New pizza joint opens its doors in downtown Bangor

A new pizza joint has opened its doors in downtown Bangor.

Portland Pie Company held its grand opening to the public Tuesday.

The company already has locations in seven other cities across Maine and New Hampshire.

They say it's been a busy couple of days in their new location.

Dan Thomson, COO of Portland Pie Co. says, "We're really excited to be here. Things have gone really well. The public support from the city of Bangor has been amazing. Customers have been really excited. Things have gone well so far. We have plenty of staff and food is looking good. Come on down if you haven't tried our pizzas, they're wonderful. There are a lot of options and we'll continue to come up with great new recipes moving forward."

The store is open Sunday through Wednesday 11 am until 10 pm and Thursday through Saturday 11 am until 11 pm.