New parking lot to be built in downtown Bangor

The businesses of Key Plaza in downtown Bangor are getting a new parking lot.

The former drive-thru bank building next to the parking garage at Pickering Square will be demolished and replaced with a gated parking lot.

Employees of businesses in Key Plaza will have access to the lot.

It will feature 35 spaces with attention to landscaping.

Carol Epstein of Epstein Properties is involved in the project.

"For businesses that are in downtown there's an ongoing need for parking and to the extent we find places for them it frees up spaces around the city."

Construction is expected to take place over the summer.

