New outpatient music therapy program offered at MDI Hospital

Music Therapist, Melissa Violette, said,'"I think this is my calling. I think it's what I was meant to do in this world."

A love for music. Violette explained, "I was 2 1/2 years old and I could sing American Pie from start to finish. It was just how I expressed myself. It was in my blood. It was in my bones."

And a passion for helping others. "I just found that music therapy was perfect marriage," said Violette. She explained, "I knew soon as I heard about it that it was what I was meant to do in this life."

For more than 25 years, music therapist, Melissa Violette's dedicated her life to healing patients through song.

"I've worked with mental health and psychiatric hospitals. I've worked in a maximum-security prison," added Violette. She added, "I've worked with homeless veterans in the projects."

Now, her journey has taken her to Bar Harbor. She's providing a free music therapy outpatient program through MDI Hospital's Behavioral Health Center. "Music reaches us all emotionally," Violette added.

Melissa said music therapy helps patients identify and express emotions.

"Public Affairs for Mount Desert Island Hospital, Oka Hutchins, said, "We really believe in music therapy because it brings people out of their shells, and connects in ways in which other therapies don't."

Stan MacDonald, said, "It just makes me appreciate music more, and want to help spread it around to other people." A testament to how this process can have an impact.

Violette said, "I'm excited to get up in the morning and go to work because it is what I love to do, and I really feel like it makes a difference in people's lives."

To request a referral or for more information, you can call the Behavioral Health Center at 288-8604.

